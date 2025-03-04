A West End resident has raised fears that that the development of more student flats in Glasgow could chase businesses and residents from the area.

A consultation document for more purpose built student accommodation at Great George Lane for Glasgow University was recently circulated amongst local residents.

The document highlights the university’s plans to develop the homes near Ashton Lane which is known for bars, restaurants and licensed cinema.

Mel Feild feels she is just one of a small number of residents who seem to know about the plans for the car park which has 106 spaces. She fears that if approved, Hillhead will see parking reduced significantly which will impact local businesses, residents and visitors alike.

Mel said: “People use the car park to patronise local businesses. There are 106 spaces there and the area is already busy.

“Just because you own the land doesn’t mean you can build an amusement park. This area is already over concentrated with HMO (House in Multiple Occupation.)

“The Glasgow City Council website states that HMO accommodation would need to improve residential amenity but this application is to develop purpose built student accommodation which means the planning department will have to choose between students or local businesses.

“There are already a number of student accommodation projects in process and Glasgow University is handling this because they know the quality of the accommodation needs to be of a high standard.

“As they own the land they have decided that this building would be for international and postgraduate students but the council needs to think about how to support its local businesses.

“People are already tired of this. The university is saying the development will make the area more vibrant but it will kill the vibrancy.

“Residents will sell up and leave and the area will turn into a tip. “

The consultation document states that modern students are more focused on study and employment rather than drinking and partying. The university argues that previous stereotypes of students as neighbours are less relevant today than they were.

Mel has been speaking to the Hillhead Community Council and the Byres Road & Lanes Business Improvement District (BID) to launch a petition against the planning proposal.

They hope that local residents will join their fight to oppose it.

She continued: “The only thing that really matters is getting people to formally object. We need people to know about this issue and if they need more information they can contact the Hillhead Community Council.

“We need people to look at the city council’s development plan and form their objection around that. Issues we have so far include loss of daylight, privacy, council services being strained and the appearance.

“We fear that if this is approved visitors will leave, business will close up and people will not want to live here.”

Subject to the consultation exercise and further discussions with Glasgow City Council and other stakeholders, Glasgow University proposes to submit a planning application spring 2025.

A Glasgow University spokesman said: “The University is currently consulting on proposals to build 260 purpose-built student rooms on the site of the car park on Lilybank Gardens. Currently the University does not have a permanent residence on its Gilmorehill campus, and this development will ensure that the local area and economy will benefit from a vibrant new community of students.

“The proposals for Lilybank Gardens include accessible buildings and public spaces that will enhance connectivity between the student community and the wider West End, meaning both will benefit from greater engagement and integration.”