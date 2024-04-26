West End venue SWG3 faces licence review hearing
Representatives for SWG3, on Eastvale Place, are expected to appear at a Glasgow Licensing Board hearing on Friday.
It is understood the hearing has been called following a complaint from Police Scotland.
The meeting comes after the death of an 18-year-old woman who became unwell at SWG3 on New Year’s Day and later died in hospital. Officers were looking at drugs as a line of potential inquiry, it was reported at the time.
In August last year, Scott Allison and Marcus Dick, both 18, died after attending an event at SWG3. Their deaths were suspected as potentially drug-related.
Options available to the board include suspending or revoking the premises licence, making a variation to the licence conditions or issuing a written warning.
A spokesman for Glasgow Licensing Board said: “An application to review the licence of these premises has been received and will be considered by the board.
“The outcome of the review will be determined by the individual merits of the submissions made before the board and within the context of existing licensing law.”
SWG3 decided to postpone or cancel a number of events in January following the third death.
A spokesperson for the venue said at the time: “Whilst the venue already meets or exceeds all relevant safety and security regulations, we have taken a decision to postpone a number of events during January while we carry out a detailed review of systems and procedures.”
SWG3 has been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.