West Regent Street businesses fear closure as road works cause disruption

Restaurant owners on a busy Glasgow city centre street have said works outside their premises will lead to closures if concerns are not addressed.

Scottish Water works, carried out by George Leslie, to address tunnel flooding has been ongoing on West Regent Street since 7 July - with work closing a section of the footpath outside the street’s restaurants.

Nunzio Russo, co-owner of Roots, said that he was told that the initial plans were to leave the whole access open - including outside Beer Below.

Speaking to Glasgow World, he said: “When 7 July came, they put up all the fences. They shut the whole of West Regent Street, almost into Renfield Street. They said that they were stopping at the traffic lights. So people coming from Renfield Street from Central Station, they will still see Roots and come up straight ahead.

“But the next day when George Leslie monitored where they needed to dig. The operation manager of George Leslie said ‘no, guys, we need to dig, unfortunately, a meter away from Roots and from the curb. Therefore, for safety, for pedestrian safety, we're going to have to shut the whole lane’”

Beer Below, a unit Nunzio also owns on the street, has already had to close, citing falling foot traffic and concerns about fire safety for the closure.

He said: “We have limited access for us to save people's lives, and we decided we don't want to take responsibility. I know that there probably wouldn't be a fire, but in these circumstances, we're going to have to be clean.

“So we are closed Beer Below and therefore we had to lay off the staff that were working there, and they couldn't even switch to Roots, because with the limited access, we've been operating very restricted hours.”

Nunzio said other businesses on the street are making similar tough decisions about their future.

Nunzio said he has been told that the works may complete early, however he is worried it will not be enough and the business will struggle. For Mariano Russo, who owns Roots with Nunzio, the worst case scenario is eviction.

He said: “Tomorrow we have a meeting with the landlords. Obviously, we are here paying the rent. If money isn’t coming in, we can't pay rent. So technically, the worst case scenario is the landlord can evict us, but we're trying to negotiate, because hopefully they will understand about this as well. The other thing is the loss of business. We're trying to see who's really responsible.”

Originally work was meant to be completed within 12 weeks from the July start date - however there are now suggestions that this timescale could be reduced to August. Both were keen to stress the need for their loyal customers to return to the business.

Mariano said: “It's important that once this is all over, we need as much support as possible from people. Because that's what's going to determine the future.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Members of the project team have met with business owners to understand the circumstances that businesses are facing and have implemented mitigation measures to help advertise that businesses remain open in the area.

“We appreciate that there is inconvenience caused by these essential works to help reduce the risk of sewer flooding, though these are necessary and will bring long-term benefits to the wider community. We will continue to work with local residents and business owners to help minimise any disruption for the duration of this major investment project.”