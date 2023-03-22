Register
Watch: What’s on for kids in Glasgow over the Easter Holidays

Here’s what you can do with the kids over the April half term

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:52 GMT

A golden Easter egg hunt is to be held in Milngavie town centre between 26 March and 7 April.

People of all ages can participate for free, and the mission is to find all 14 eggs in shop windows.

Once completed, you can pick up a free Crème Egg from Tesco and be entered into a prize draw.

Next, the Inflatable Fun City is returning to Victoria Park from 1 April until the 16th, where 3-12 year-olds can play all day for £9.99.

There are hot and cold refreshments on site, while prize winning stalls and games are also available.

And finally, the Big Kid Circus is coming to Glasgow’s East End, presenting a new show called Mayhem aimed at every member of the family.

The event will open at Alexandra Park from 31 March until 9 April, with evening weekday slots and all-day weekend slots, while under 2s go free.

