What’s On Guide Glasgow: Spring food edition

Big Feed Kitchen, GomoKimchi and Banca di Roma

The Big Feed Kitchen on the bottom floor of Princes Square has welcomed a new pop up collaboration, Baked X Rafa’s.

Finnieston’s Rafa’s Tacos and Dennistoun’s Baked Pizza have joined forces for this new city centre venue and are serving their popular dishes alongside a specially curated cocktail menu.

Next, new to the Southside is GomoKimchi, serving up Korean comfort food while of course, specialising in the traditional fermented cabbage dish.

They also have small batches of kimchi up for sale, so customers can even take it home.

Next up, the city’s new Italian concept Banca di Roma has moved into the Royal Exchange Square.

Head chefs’ the Cozzolino Brothers who grew up on a tomato farm in Naples built the menu from family traditions and flavours, which will be served in the newly refurbished former bank building.

And finally, the Sixco firm are opening yet another new restaurant, this time in Bearsden where all profits will go to the children’s cancer charity Beatson.