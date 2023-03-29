Glasgow’s upcoming music and food news for the start of spring.

The West End singer Lewis Capaldi is releasing his new Netflix film ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ on 5 April, following an intimate premiere at the city’s Everyman cinema.

The all-access documentary is said to chronicle Capaldi’s journey from an ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It discusses mental health, his experience with Tourette’s Syndrome, and dealing with newfound fame.

Next, and this one’s also for the music lovers, Record Store Day is on Saturday 22 April where independent retailers across the city will be providing access to exclusive releases and special discounts.

Those taking part include Love Music, Assai Glasgow, Monorail, Mostly Vinyl Micky, Music from Big Blue, Mixed Up Records, Europa Music and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And finally, the Glasgow-based music collective Ando Glaso who aim to celebrate the heritage of Roma people will be holding a fundraising concert which will feature their Transylvanian ceilidh.

They will be playing alongside the Ukrainian group Zor, and all money raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees.

Ando Glaso are a Creative Scotland funded project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to eat, the Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane, which has built a reputation for its Scottish Flare and fine wine service, is introducing a spring menu as well as a renovated brasserie in its upstairs area.