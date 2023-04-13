Register
What’s on in Glasgow this April: Festival edition

Made in Easterhouse, Copita Mezcal and Tequila Festival, Stag and Dagger

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

The relaunch of Made in Easterhouse will take place at Platform on 22 April, bringing a programme of live music and visual arts.

The lineup is comprised of local curators hosting their work in various sections of the venue.

As the event also falls on Record Store Day, audiences are encouraged to bring along their vinyls for a swap shop.

Next, the Copita Mezcal and Tequila Festival launches at the Briggait on 29 April.

There will be over 50 different spirits from Mexico’s top producers to try out, with experts on hand to offer guidance, as well as in-depth masterclasses.

Street food stalls from local vendors will also be available, including the ever popular Baked Pizza and Rafa’s Tacos.

By evening, DJs will come along and turn the space into a bit of a dance bar.

And finally, the Stag and Dagger festival returns on 30 April, where multiple artists will play at different venues throughout Sauchiehall Street.

Alice Glass, Black Lips and Swim School are among the line up, with more artists to be announced.

