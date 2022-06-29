October half term is a popular time for families to go on holiday.

The 2022 academic year is coming to an end, so parents will be eager to know what the important dates for the next one are.

With the summer holidays just around the corner families will be looking forward to spending quality time together, and kids and teachers alike will be looking forward to a well deserved break.

While the summer holidays are a longer break many people look to the October half term for the chance to jet off to warmer climates.

This is due to October being the off season or most holiday destinations, meaning that people can get better deals for their holidays.

So, when will the Autumn half term take place in 2022?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming dates.

When will the academic year for 2021/2022 end?

Schools across Glasgow are expected to close on Friday 24 June at 1pm for the summer school holidays.

Teachers are expected to return to the classroom following the six week long break on Monday 15 August 2022.

When does the 2022 academic year start?

The academic year for 2022/2023 will kick off after the summer holidays.

Teachers will return on Monday 15 August and Tuesday 16 August for in-service days.

Whereas, students across Glasgow will be expected to return to the classroom on Wednesday 17 August 2022.

When is the autumn half term for Glasgow students?

For schools in Glasgow their autumn half term comes earlier than most schools in the UK, and is shorter.

This is due to the fact that the half-terms are usually long weekends, whereas the week-long breaks for the likes of easter and autumn are referred to as holidays.

Therefore, the autumn half term will take place for students and teachers across Glasgow from 23 September 2022 until 26 September 2022.

How long is the October half term break?

Following the beginning of the new academic year in August, pupils and teachers will have a week-long break in October.

The autumn half term is scheduled to take place from Friday 14 October to Friday 21 October with students returning on Monday 24 October for schools across Glasgow.

What is the full list of term dates in Glasgow schools?

Here is a full list of dates you need to know for the upcoming 2022/2023 academic year for schools across Glasgow:

First Day of School - 17 August 2022

Autumn Half Term Holidays - 23 September 2022 - 26 September 2022

Autumn Holidays - 14 October 2022 - 21 October 2022

Christmas Holidays - 23 December 2022 - 3 January 2023

Spring Half Term Holidays - 12 February 2023 - 15 February 2023

Spring Holidays - 3 April 2023 - 14 April 2023

Summer Half Term Holidays - 25 May 2023 - 29 May 2023

Summer Holidays - 26 June 2023 - 15 August 2023

You can find out more about the upcoming term dates for schools across Glasgow at the Glasgow government website .

When is the next bank holiday in 2022?

The next bank holiday will be on 1 August which is known as the summer bank holiday.