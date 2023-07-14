Gerry Cinnamon is currentlyin the studio recording his third album. In the meantime, there’s a new live album that revisits how he closed his UK summer dates for 2022 - in epic style in front of 100,000 people at Scotland’s national football stadium on July 16 and 17th.

Live at Hampden Park is released today. It features Canter, one of Gerry’s signature tunes, taken from his second album The Bonny. Cinnamon is backed by a choir of Glasgow fans to bring the track to life. The song is a slice of local spun wisdom about focussing on the important things and working toward your dreams. You can watch the Hampden version here.

Gerry is releasing a double album, a celebration of those historic gigs, capturing the energy and raucous chemistry generated between the hometown hero and his amazing fans.

The live album includes ‘Dark Days’, ‘Sun Queen’, ‘Ghost’, ‘Where We’re Going’ and platinum-certified singles ‘Sometimes’ and ‘Belter’, it also features the first flavour of new music, with previously unreleased track ‘Sacred’, a tribute to his hero Billy Connolly with his own rendition of ‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’, and fan favourite ‘Discoland’.

Gerry says, Live album out Friday. Been meaning to do it forever. Said before, the crowd are part of the band and the tunes are only complete when you’re all chanting.. Had to be done for Hampden.”

1 . Gerry Cinnamon, Hampden Park, Glasgow

2 . Gerry Cinnamon, Hampden Park, Glasgow

3 . Gerry Cinnamon, Hampden Park, Glasgow

4 . Gerry Cinnamon, Hampden Park, Glasgow