In Pictures: When Glasgow hosted COP26 and welcomed Presidents, Hollywood stars and activists

Some of the world’s most recognisable figures decended on Glasgow during COP26 in 2021

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST

With news that Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken is attending COP28 in Dubai in December, this is a look back at when Glasgow hosted the climate summit in 2021.

The council-funded trip is expected to cost about £1,660 and will see Councillor Aitken taking part in discussions at the conference between December 3 to 6 as she aims to build relationships developed with other cities so that Glasgow’s legacy of hosting the event is continued.

A council report said: “There are several opportunities for the leader to participate in further discussions at COP28, both as representative of a previous host city and as a recognized voice on the urban dimension of climate action. These activities will again present opportunities for delivering further legacy benefits to the city. ”

Famous faces appeared in Glasgow during the event with the likes of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, US President Joe Biden and activist Greta Thunberg making appearances in the city.

Here’s a look back to when Glasgow became the climate capital of the world in 2021.

The Earth hangs over an empty Action Zone in the OVO Hydro building on day thirteen of COP26

COP26 Glasgow

The Earth hangs over an empty Action Zone in the OVO Hydro building on day thirteen of COP26 Photo: Ian Forsyth

Activists hold a demonstration marking the COP26 UN climate

COP26 Glasgow

Activists hold a demonstration marking the COP26 UN climate

A police lone vehicle on the A814 Clydeside Expressway following a road closure restriction ahead of COP26

COP26 Glasgow

A police lone vehicle on the A814 Clydeside Expressway following a road closure restriction ahead of COP26

Britain’s then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden attend the World Leaders’ Summit

COP26 Glasgow

Britain’s then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden attend the World Leaders’ Summit

