Where you could spot Spider-Man in Glasgow this week as filming continues on the city's streets
Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day commenced last week and excitement has been building in the city as fans hope to get a sneak peak of stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. One person who managed to catch some of the action was John Alexander, his footage shows the crew filming stunts on Bothwell Street.
Filming is due to continue in Glasgow city centre before moving out to the Merchant City in the later part of next week. Fans have been watching scenes unfold on Bothwell Street in recent days, and pictures have emerged online of the city centre after it was transformed into New York City, where the film is set.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be released in July 2026 and is the fourth installment in the franchise. Previous iterations of the Spider-Man character have been played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The third film in the series earned almost $2 billion at the box office.
Where can I meet Spider-Man in Glasgow this week?
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 31 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street (southbound closed)
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street
- Waterloo Lane for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 05:00hrs on the 1 August 2025 until 22:00hrs on the 9 August 2025
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street
- Waterloo Lane for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 7 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 9 August 2025
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street
- Cadogan Street between Wellington Street and Douglas Street
- West Campbell Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025
- Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square
- South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Street for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street
- Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Street for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square (northbound closed)
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street
- St Vincent Lane for its full length
- Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street (westbound closed)
Revocation of one way to make it temporarily a two way From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
- Drury Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on 13 August 2025
- St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Street for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- St. Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- St Vincent Lane for its full length
- Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
Suspension of Bus Lane regulations From 06:00hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
- LW0139 Hope Street, northbound between Waterloo Street and Gordon Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 10 August 2025 until 15:00hrs on 11 August 2025From 15:00hrs on the 17 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025
- Hutchison Street between Trongate and Wilson Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 15 August 2025From 00:01hrs on the 16 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025
- Hutchison Street between Trongate and Wilson Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 11 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on 15 August 2025
- Wilson Street for its full length
- Brunswick Street for its full length
- Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Ingram Street
- Garth Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 06:00hrs on 12 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025
- Wilson Street for its full length
- Brunswick Street for its full length
- Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Ingram Street
- Garth Street for its full length
Suspension of Bus Lane regulations From 06:00hrs on the 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025
- LW0138 Glassford Street, northbound between Trongate and Wilson Street
