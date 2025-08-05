Several roads in Glasgow are closed for the filming of the new Spider-Man movie and you could even catch a glimpse of him yourself.

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day commenced last week and excitement has been building in the city as fans hope to get a sneak peak of stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. One person who managed to catch some of the action was John Alexander, his footage shows the crew filming stunts on Bothwell Street.

Filming is due to continue in Glasgow city centre before moving out to the Merchant City in the later part of next week. Fans have been watching scenes unfold on Bothwell Street in recent days, and pictures have emerged online of the city centre after it was transformed into New York City, where the film is set.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be released in July 2026 and is the fourth installment in the franchise. Previous iterations of the Spider-Man character have been played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The third film in the series earned almost $2 billion at the box office.

Where can I meet Spider-Man in Glasgow this week?

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 31 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street (southbound closed)

St Peters Lane for its full length

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street

Waterloo Lane for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 05:00hrs on the 1 August 2025 until 22:00hrs on the 9 August 2025

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Peters Lane for its full length

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street

Waterloo Lane for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 7 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 9 August 2025

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street

Cadogan Street between Wellington Street and Douglas Street

West Campbell Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025

Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square

South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Street for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street

Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Street for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square (northbound closed)

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street

St Vincent Lane for its full length

Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street (westbound closed)

Revocation of one way to make it temporarily a two way From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025

Drury Street for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on 13 August 2025

St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Street for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

St. Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

St Vincent Lane for its full length

Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

Suspension of Bus Lane regulations From 06:00hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025

LW0139 Hope Street, northbound between Waterloo Street and Gordon Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 10 August 2025 until 15:00hrs on 11 August 2025From 15:00hrs on the 17 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025

Hutchison Street between Trongate and Wilson Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 15 August 2025From 00:01hrs on the 16 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025

Hutchison Street between Trongate and Wilson Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 11 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on 15 August 2025

Wilson Street for its full length

Brunswick Street for its full length

Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Ingram Street

Garth Street for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 06:00hrs on 12 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025

Wilson Street for its full length

Brunswick Street for its full length

Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Ingram Street

Garth Street for its full length

Suspension of Bus Lane regulations From 06:00hrs on the 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025

LW0138 Glassford Street, northbound between Trongate and Wilson Street