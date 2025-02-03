Why a major coffee chain will be closed at Glasgow Fort for the next week

A popular coffee chain at Glasgow Fort will undergo a makeover - with the store closing this week.

Starbucks at Glasgow Fort will close for a week, beginning on Monday, 3 February, as it undergos an exciting makeover.

Announcing the closure, Glasgow Fort posted on Facebook: “Starbucks will be temporally closing for refurbishment from Monday the 3rd of February and will open back up on Tuesday the 11th.”

Coffee fans will be able to return to the newly revitalised store on Tuesday, 11 February.