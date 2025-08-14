The flights will operate three times a week starting from the end of October.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wizz Air, Europe’s most environmentally sustainable airline, have today announced the launch of two new routes from Glasgow Airport.

Connecting Scotland to the heart of Italy, Wizz Air customers will be able to fly direct to popular Italian cities of Rome and Milan from the 27th October, with fares starting from just £26.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating multiple times a week, the two new routes will make Italy more accessible for Wizz Air’s millions of customers. Flights to both destinations will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, providing customers with greater flexibility and choice to suit their holiday plans.

Rome | sborisov - stock.adobe.com

With more options to reach Italy, Wizz Air customers can choose between soaking up the country's ancient history in Rome or exploring the high fashion of Milan. Both destinations also offer great connections to explore some of Italy’s hidden gems away from the crowds.

For those looking to experience Roman culture with a sea breeze, the charming coastal town of Sperlonga, in the province of Latina, provides the perfect off-the-beaten track destination to explore the local culture, rich in history and Italian cuisine.

For those interested in exploring Northern Italy, Milan is well-connected for onward travel. With excellent transport links, visitors are just an hour away from the beautiful Italian lakes, including the upscale, famous Lake Como. Alternatively, the lesser-known Trentino region is home to many smaller lakes surrounded by the same dramatic, picturesque landscapes Lake Como is famous for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Moynihan, Managing Director at Wizz Air UK, stated: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Scotland with the launch of two new routes from Glasgow to Rome and Milan. Connecting Scotland with some of Europe’s most iconic cities is a key part of our growth strategy.

“We’re proud to offer travellers in this part of the UK more affordable and convenient options to explore the world. Whether it’s soaking up the culture of Rome or experiencing the style and energy of Milan, our new services make it easier than ever for Scottish travellers to discover all that Italy has to offer.”

Chris Tibbett, Aero Director at AGS Airports, adds: "Glasgow Airport is delighted to welcome not one, but two, exciting new routes from Wizz Air, connecting Scotland directly to the heart of Italy. From October, Wizz Air will launch flights to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa, offering passengers convenient access to two of Europe’s most iconic cities.

“Whether chasing the thrill of stunning ski slopes a stone’s throw from Milan, soaking in Roman coffee culture, or hunting a designer bargain in the home of fashion, passengers will now have convenient access to these dynamic cities and we’re confident that these new services will be warmly welcomed by travellers in the West of Scotland travelling from their local airport”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of the new routes to Italy forms part of Wizz Air’s wider strategy to offer more affordable and accessible travel as the airline continues to grow its operations across the UK. The airline provides UK passengers the opportunity to travel to almost 100 destinations across 30 countries.