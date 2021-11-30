Woman dies after being struck by car in Bearsden

Police are appealing for information following the fatal road crash on Monday, 29 November, 2021.

Around 7.50pm a woman was crossing Baljaffray Road, near to Lidl on Grampian Way, when she was struck by a car, a black Fiat Panda.

Emergency services attended and the 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Fiat Panda was uninjured in the incident.

An investigation is under way and the road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

Sergeant Roy McCarney, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would like to appeal to people who witnessed the incident to contact us. I would also ask anyone with dash cam devices to check the footage as they may hold information which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3189 of 29 November, 2021.

Earlier the same day, a man (72) died following a one-vehicle road crash in Milngavie, after a black Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a wall within a car park at Stewart Street around 6.30am. Police are also investigating this accident.