World Pipe Band Champions win battle of the bagpipes at Glasgow Green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s World Pipe Band Champions have been crowned after a spectacular finale of the international contest in Glasgow.

Inveraray & District Pipe Band took the coveted title after seeing off stiff competition from runners-up Field Marshal Montgomery of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and Simon Fraser University (Canada) who finished third.

It is the third time that Inveraray & District has been crowned World Champions, having previously lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2019. This summer has proved a winning season for the Argyll and Bute band as it also took the top prize at the Scottish Pipe Band Championships, held in July in Dumbarton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious international championships, which are the pinnacle of the pipe band competition calendar, were held on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 August at Glasgow Green.

With 204 bands from 13 countries taking part in the 2024 ‘Worlds’, more than 7,000 pipers and drummers took to the field to compete in the ultimate battle of the bands. The biggest contingent – 119 bands – was from Scotland, the second largest – with 25 bands – was from Northern Ireland, and the third largest national representation was from the USA, which entered 18 bands.

SNS Group

The line-up of nations competing also included countries as far afield as Australia, Oman and Hong Kong – which took part in the championships for the first time.

An event that’s hugely popular with spectators from near and far, the contest always attracts thousands of visitors to Glasgow Green to experience the stirring sights and sounds, and memorable atmosphere. Attendance at this year’s premier pipes and drums showcase was around 35,000. Audiences all over the world were also able to view it thanks to live streaming by the BBC and via the theworlds.co.uk website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow, a UNESCO City of Music, has a long association with the World Pipe Band Championships, having first hosted them back in 1948, and staging every edition of the event since 1986.

Every year, the Worlds culminates in an impressive spectacle when all of the competing bands march into the arena and past the Chieftain of the Worlds to assemble on the field and play ‘Scotland The Brave’ together, before the presentation of well over 100 trophies across the various contest grades, and the final announcement of the new World Champions.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, Chieftain of The World Pipe Band Championships, said: “Glasgow is very proud of its long association with the Worlds, and privileged to host an annual event which not only has such significance to the global pipe band community but is also an important celebration of Scotland’s culture and heritage. The championships are immensely valued; they enhance the city’s international reputation as an outstanding events destination, boost tourism, and contribute greatly to our local economy.

“We are grateful to The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association for continuing to trust us to stage its flagship contest, and Event Scotland for its support of the event. Our thanks also go to every one of the incredibly talented musicians who have gathered on Glasgow Green to treat our audiences to an incredible display of their skills, and to everyone who joined us to support this year’s thrilling championships. And our congratulations go to the 2024 World Champions, Inveraray & District Pipe Band.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Mulhern, Chief Executive of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “Competition for this year’s Worlds was incredibly close, and our top Grade 1 bands battling for the ultimate title of World Champions had a fiercely-fought contest. They, and all of our competitors this year, did themselves, their bands, and their countries proud. And Inveraray & District are very worthy winners; their achievement in securing the 2024 World Champions title was outstanding and they deserve huge congratulations.

“It was fantastic to have so many great bands, from so many countries, taking part in this year’s Worlds – and of course, so many supporters and spectators coming together for this year’s championships. That’s a clear indication of the level of talent that’s thriving in the international pipe band community, and the passion of musicians the world over. It also demonstrates the strength of global interest there is in the championships, and in the traditional music and culture of Scotland.”

SNS Group

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland Director of Events, said: “The World Pipe Band Championships is the pinnacle of the piping calendar, and it was fantastic to see more than 7,000 drummers and pipers from around the world travelling to take part in this global event.

“Glasgow Green once again provided the perfect stage for a truly memorable and competitive competition. Well done to all the bands who took part and congratulations to Inveraray & District Pipe Band on being crowned 2024 World Pipe Band Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“EventScotland is proud to support the World Pipe Band Championships through our International Programme. It is part of an enviable portfolio of events that showcase and reinforce Scotland’s position as a world-leading events destination.”

Highlights from this year’s World Pipe Band Championships will be broadcast on BBC Scotland on Friday 23 August at 8pm, and there will be another chance to watch the programme on Saturday 24 August at 3pm.

Next year’s World Pipe Band Championships will be held on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August 2025.