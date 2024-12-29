Wyndford high rise towers in Glasgow empty as demolition date awaited

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Empty high rise towers are now awaiting demolition in Glasgow as plans are being finalised.

All tenants have now left the four multi storeys in the Maryhill area at 120, 151, 171 and 191 Wyndford Road and new homes are to be built on the site.

Controlled explosives will be used to raze three of the blocks while 120 Wyndford Road will be brought down with demolition experts removing walls and floors piece by piece.

On the day of the blowdown, some residents in the area may have to vacate their homes for a few hours.

Housing Association Wheatley Homes Glasgow said the demolition date is still to be confirmed after being asked when it would happen by the local democracy reporting service.

A Wheatley Homes Glasgow spokesperson said: “The four unpopular and outdated multi-storeys at Wyndford have been empty since the start of the year. All of the tenants moved to new and better homes in Wyndford or in other areas of their choice.

“The site is being prepared for demolition, with detailed plans on the process being finalised. The demolition date will be shared as soon as it is confirmed.”

He added: “The tenant-led Wyndford Futures Focus Group is working with architects to shape the masterplan for the community. The £100 million regeneration of Wyndford will see nearly 400 new, energy-efficient larger homes built – 85 per cent of which will be for social rent – which will transform the neighbourhood not only for the people who live there today, but for families and generations to come.”

Other plans include a new build community centre owned and managed by the council, improved walkways and cycle paths, children’s play park, 500 new bike racks and car parking spaces.

The new homes are to have 900 bedrooms and new CCTV and controlled-entry systems to reduce anti-social behaviour.