Wyndford Towers to be demolished this weekend - here's how you can watch

Four North Glasgow high rises are set to be demolished - as the city’s skyline continues to change.

Three of the four Wyndford Road high rises will be demolished on Sunday, 23 March in order to make way for 300 new homes in the area. The Wheatley Homes Glasgow owned buildings at 151, 171 and 191 Wyndford Road will come down this weekend.

It is expected that the demolition will pave the way for 386 affordable homes, with 85% of the new homes available for social rent and 15% for mid-market rent, as part of a £100m North Glasgow regeneration project. The development will also see a two-storey community hub built for local residents.

The new community hub will include a large hall, cafe space, bookable rooms and free access to computers. It is hoped that the works will be a boost for the local area, according to Scotland’s largest landlord Wheatley Homes. - with the buildings currently in place described as being outdated and unfit for living.

Although it is unclear when the buildings will come down on the day, those in the local area are able to watch from a safe distance as the iconic towers are demolished - with exclusion zones in place from 8.00am.

Exclusion zones will be in place around 6 – 36 Gairbraid Place and at 106 Kelvindale Road. That means no parking will be in place, with cars to be moved from the area by 8.00am on Sunday.

Further, there will also be no backcourt access at 145 and 151 Gairbraid Avenue and at 45 Gairbraid Place, from 8am that day until the completion of the works.