Yellow weather warning for Glasgow as thunderstorms bring risk of torrential rain

Temperatures will rise at the start of next week, but there will also be thunderstorms in Glasgow.

The temperature and humidity is set to rise across the country on Sunday with thunderstorms arriving in Scotland and the north of England on Monday. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley, said: “We expect to see a relatively brief hotter and more humid spell of weather for Sunday and Monday, before these hotter conditions recede on Tuesday, allowing more unsettled conditions to return.

“This change to hotter conditions is caused, in part, by the effects of Tropical Storm Debby in North America. Debby is helping to strengthen the jet stream, causing it to meander over the Atlantic. This will allow hot air over France to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week.”

While Sunday will be a fine day for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, here temperatures will remain closer to average during this spell. Pollen and UV levels will increase as we see temperatures rise.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley says “Along with the rise in temperatures, there is also an increasing threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday night and into Monday. This looks most likely across portions of Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern and eastern Scotland, but the advice is to keep up to date with the latest forecast and any warnings.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Monday: “Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western parts of the UK and move northeast during the second half of Sunday night becoming organised into Monday morning. Although not all parts of the warning area are expected to see them, an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds.

“Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter. Thunderstorms are expected clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.” Glasgow Weather Forecast

Today:

It will be a dry and bright day with sunny spells. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine with light winds, although the sunshine hazy at times. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight:

A fine end to the day with sunny or clear spells. Cloud thickening from the west overnight and winds freshening around the coast. The odd heavy shower possible by dawn. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Monday:

A band of heavy and thundery rain expected to track northeast during the morning, frequent lightning possibly an additional hazard. The rain turning light and patchy in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Rather cloudy with showers or occasional longer outbreaks of rain. Some drier and brighter spells, the best of these on Wednesday.