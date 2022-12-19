Young girl stuns Glasgow crowd with singing at Christmas market has become a TikTok sensation

A young girl left Glasgow crowds stunned after singing at the Christmas market in the city - the video has went viral on TikTok after visiting the St Enoch festivities.

Lucia McKechnie, from Cumbernauld, asked busker Ryan Brown to go on the stage at the venue.

The musical threatre prodigy sang two songs from Annie, her favourite film, as crowds gathered to listen.

Mum Jade Taylor admitted that everyone was amazed on the talent McKechnie had, “She started belting out her songs and even the boy turned around and said ‘I am so surprised, I can’t believe how good she was.’

“People kept coming up and giving her money, she made around £50-60 pounds which is absolutely brilliant and full compliments to everyone who watched her.

“Then, the crowd started chanting ‘one more song’ and she sang another Annie song, Maybe. She was on an absolute high after it , she said it was the best and her dream had become true.

“I was crying watching her, she sings at home all the time and obviously, she does musical theatre and she recently did a cheerleading show.

“It was emotional watching her there but seeing her have the confidence go up and sing in the middle of Glasgow at eight years old, it was just amazing.

“She tells us all the time that she is going to be rich and famous and hopefully be a world star.”