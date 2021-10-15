The future of the world belongs to the next generation - and young people can have a real voice before COP26

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to host the COP26 summit in Glasgow, he wants to hear young people’s questions about, and solutions for, the climate challenge

JPIMedia’s partnership with First News offers the chance for our younger readers to address a Downing Street press conference, the exciting opportunity inviting youngsters’ key questions directly to the PM.

The Young UK Climate Challenge initiative, promoted among First News coverage across this and all other JPIMedia platforms, means the voice of tomorrow’s generation can now be heard. Loud and clear.

School children take part in a climate strike popularised by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on September 24, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

How you can ask Boris Johnson a question about the climate challenge

Selected entries will be offered the chance to visit London to have their say in person or have their video questions played at the press conference.

What would you ask the UK Government about how it is going to solve the current climate crisis?

Or do you want to put forward your ideas for solutions to environmental issues?

Send written or video questions, filmed on a phone, via the first.news/younguk website.

And you can tell world leaders what action you would take to help your planet.

We’ll also feature some of your best ideas across all our platforms during COP26.

Who knows, you could be the next young environmental champion to follow in the green footsteps of Swedish crusader Greta Thunberg.

Charismatic individuals like Greta Thunberg are amplifying scientists' warnings (Picture: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

What is COP26?

COP26 runs from October 31 to November 12, the UN seminar‘s theme being “Uniting the world to tackle climate change”.

The event follows October 17-24 One World Week, also dedicated to raising awareness of climate change among other global issues such as poverty and inequality.

This year’s focus encourages us all to act now to protect the world for future generations .For you, our younger audience.

What is First News?

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more, and try for free, by visiting firstnews.co.uk/1free.

Don’t miss this week’s First News page in our newspapers for more great news for young readers and information about the chance to be a part of the Prime Minister’s press conference.

