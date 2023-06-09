Ready for a summer sub crawl? Let us make your next big trip that little bit easier with our recommendations for each and every stop

The Glasgow Sub Crawl, a tradition nearly as sacred as the Subway itself - 15 stops and 15 drinks - only the hardiest of drinkers in Glasgow can hack it.

The Clockwork Orange was designed to ferry people from the city centre to the Southside & West End and everywhere in between.

Primarily designed for commuting for the new emerging middle class in Glasgow in Victorian times, it’s much the same as it was then, it’s the only metro system in the world to not be expanded from its original route in 125 years - the only difference is now now the trains are powered by electricity rather than steam.

While the subway no longer runs about town on steam, it does run a lot of steamboats about town - if you catch our drift. In typical Glasgow fashion, it wasn’t long before Glaswegians realised that the metro could facilitate a city-wide pub crawl - and thus the Glasgow Sub Crawl was born.

If you’re living in Glasgow, it’s an unwritten rule that you need to try your hand at a Sub Crawl at least once - you’re probably not going to make it the whole way, and you probably shouldn’t try and make it the whole way, but god loves a trier no?

It’s tradition for the Sub Crawlers to get dressed up in a specific theme for the Sub Crawl, but we’re fresh out of ideas there I’m afraid. Perhaps a trope of golfers? Maybe you could all go as dinosaurs or James Bond. Again, it’s costuming isn’t our bag, but pubs? We’ve got you covered.

