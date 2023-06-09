Celtic star poses for photo with club legend Henrik Larsson

Many Celtic fans were overjoyed to see the legendary former striker Henrik Larsson looking as good as ever when he was spotted alongside son Jordan Larsson on his social media ahead of Jordan’s wedding day.

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic was one of the invited guests to the event with him unable to contain his excitment as he took to his Instagram story saying, “With the king himself” as he posed for a photo beside the man who Hoops fans adore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Haksabanovic represents the Montenegro national team, he did make appearances for his country of birth Sweden at both under-17 and 19 level. It is here that both Haksabanovic and Larsson’s path will have likely crossed which has led to a friendship as both players also played for Swedish side IFK Norrköping. After joining Celtic, the winger was asked about the potential for Jordan to make the switch to Glasgow.

“I have heard that but I think he would have to do too much if he came here. There would be too much pressure on him”, said Haksabanovic speaking to the Scottish Sun.

“Henrik’s son is my good friend so I know a lot about what (Henrik’s) done here. I’ve seen clips of him, so I am going to do my best and see if I can achieve even ten per cent of what Henrik did.”