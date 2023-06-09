Lorraine Kelly donned a bright orange summer dress on her ITV daytime show this morning (9 June). Posting a picture of the dress on her Instagram, Lorraine was a perfect match for the warm summer weather that will be hitting the UK this weekend.

The weather wasn’t Lorraine’s only match this week, as the presenter, 63, from Glasgow, also matched fellow ITV star Charlene White after Charlene wore the same outfit on Loose Women on Thursday 8 June. The bright orange Phase Eight dress, which features puffed sleeves and a textured check print, was styled with a pair of River Island strappy sandals in a matching shade.

Fans took to the comments of the post to tell Lorraine how great she looked in the dress. One commented: “Beautiful & lovely colour,” while another added: “Stunning colour. You suit bright colours. Xx.”

The orange look was well-timed with 9 June being International Batten Disease Awareness Day, which is represented by the colour orange. This did not go unnoticed by fans, with multiple fans commenting things like “Show us your Orange!! 🧡Batten Disease Awareness Day!! 🧡🧡🧡.”

This isn’t the first time Lorraine has been seen in the same outfit as someone else. On 24 May, Lorraine’s guest Jo Elvin showed up to the show wearing the same blazer as the presenter. Both seemed to find the wardrobe coincidence amusing, as they took to social media with pictures of their matching outfits.

Lorraine captioned her selfie: “I know I’m doing something right when I’m wearing the same jacket as style doyenne @jo_elvin - @me_andem.” With Jo also noting the blunder on Instagram in a post captioned: “Behold, the greatest moment in television history. It might look like we planned this but no. #twinning @lorrainekellysmith @lorraine @me_andem.”

Her stunning outfit comes just two days after Lorraine donned a poo costume in honour of Dame Deborah James, as she participated in Race For Life. Deborah, known on social media as Bowelbabe, worked to raise awareness for bowel cancer after her diagnosis, and Lorraine has continued this work by raising both funds and awareness for the cause.

Lorraine also shared clips from the race on her self-titled ITV breakfast show yesterday morning (8 June). She explained how the evening was “a very emotional one” for her and her team, as it was the first year that Deborah had not been at Race For Life following her death on 28 June 2022.