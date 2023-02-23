Reece Donnelly shuts down rumours that he was axed from The Apprentice for drinking alcohol on flight to Dubai

The Apprentice star Reece Donnelly has revealed that he spent time in hospital whilst in Dubai.

The theatre school owner, 25, was the subject of rumours after BBC viewers thought he had been kicked off the reality show for drinking on the plane.

However, he has now revealed that he became “incredibly unwell” during filming and was told by medics not to go out in 45 degree heat.

Reece Donnelly, a theatre school owner from Glasgow, was shown at the start of week 6 but he did not take part in the task and it was later announced by Lord Sugar that he had left the process.

Reece told Go Radio: “As some of you might have seen on air a few weeks ago, I did go to Dubai but unfortunately, when I got there, I was taken straight to a hospital.

“So, I spent the four days that they spent in the desert and on yachts, incredibly unwell.

“When I came back to the UK, it basically came down to the idea that I could not continue the show due to a health issue that I picked up actually before I went to Dubai. I wasn’t aware of it.”

The 25-year-old didn’t specify that he had anaemia but he did compare his ordeal to that of Olivia Attwood’s, who left the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle after just 24-hours.

He added: “As you will know, probably very similar, if anyone was aware, Olivia Attwood and what happened last year. It’s all very boring.”

Reece explained that after multiple visits from the medics, he and Lord Sugar decided he had to “bow out” of The Apprentice.

The Glasgow-born businessman continued: “We get medics that come in every few days and they go "your levels do not match in order for you to go out in 45-degree heat, you better go and get yourself sorted out.

“Long story short, I basically had a conversation with the bold big man, Lord Sugar and we made the executive decision that I was going to bow out of this year.”

Reece also responded to reports that he had been drinking on his flight to Dubai by claiming that he was sat in between two chaperones.

He said: “May I add, you sit in between two chaperones and you are lucky if you can get an orange juice, let alone a bottle of wine, so it’s just bizarre.

