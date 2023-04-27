Here’s some of the best beer gardens you can drink in this summer

As the warmer weather is upon us and the sun starts to make a more regular appearance, you might be on the lookout for a new beer garden to spend your weekends in. Whether you want somewhere to relax to soak up the rays, a beer garden with a view or one where you can watch the football too, we have rounded up some of the best in the UK.

The UK is spoilt for choice when it comes to pubs with some dating back hundreds of years. But despite the vast amount of boozers up and down the county, some of them are extra special thanks to their outdoor spaces.

Whether you want a few beers in the sun, or to get merry with a proseccos or two at the weekend we have rounded up some of the best beer gardens in the UK according to Design My Night.

UK’s Best Beer Gardens

Where: 125 Park Rd, Farnborough GU14 6LR

Design My Night describes this pub as fronting a sprawling beer garden and a quaint patio area, The Squirrel Farnborough is one of the best places to drink outdoors in the UK.

‘Better yet, it’s fully heated in the cooler months and the venue is dog-friendly, meaning no members of the crew are left behind.

This modern bar and beer garden has large round tables, trellises covered in trailing plants and even comfy wooden booths to kick back in. Try out a tiki cocktail alongside a choice of a European main menu or bottomless brunches.

Where: 26A Dryden Road, Bilston Glen Ind Estate, Loanhead EH20 9LZ

Design My Night describes this beer garden as an ‘ultimate spot’ for alfresco sipping. Not only does the bar boast a sprawling beer garden, but the venue also features 18 taps of rotating classic and craft pints and freshly baked pizza served right from the oven.

Where: 128 High Street, Boston Spa LS23 6BW

The Crown Hotel is a great choice for serving cask ales and fine wines in an impressive setting. The Grade II-listed pub also cooks up delicious British bites for you to tuck into.

Where: Unit 4A Canal Wharf, Water Lane Beeston, Leeds LS11 5PS

Overlooking the Leeds to Liverpool canal, Water Lane Boathouse is a great choice for summer drinks with a view. Sat on the outskirts of Leeds city centre, the dog-friendly bar offers a range of beers, cocktails and gins, as well as wood-fired pizzas, burgers and beer snacks.

Where: 10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL

If you fancy a drink overlooking the sea then Patterns is the one for you. Located in the busy beachfront city of Brighton, Patterns brings ‘Miami vibes’ with bottomless brunches and a regular rotation of DJs.

Where: 176 High Street Gosforth, Gosforth NE3 1HD

Brandling Arms is the perfect watering hole for summer nights, birthday celebrations or a delicious dinner. Dating back to 1902 the Brandling Arms is located in Gosforth and was thought to have once been a stable house for a wealthy family named Brandlings. It now offers a varied range of British pub classics, delicious sharing platters and traditional roasts. Behind the bar, there are craft beers and cask ales, a broad selection of wines, a range of spirits and tasty soft drinks.

Where: North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS

Ark is located in the city and houses the biggest beer garden and the biggest screens for sports lovers in Glasgow. As well as this, it serves up a variety of affordable food dishes including loaded fries with cheese and bacon and a great vegan range too.

Where: 41 Jews Row, Wandsworth, London SW18 1TB

Overlooking the River Thames, The Ship is an iconic bar perfect for summertime sipping. The outside barbecue bar and Doolali Bar offer the perfect summer spread, meanwhile, private riverside cabins are available to hire with giant plasma screens for special occasions.

Where: Hardman Street, Manchester M3 3HG

The Lawn Club is a welcoming bar and eatery in the heart of Manchester. The snazzy bar has enclosed pergolas and private domes, perfect for after-work drinks, special occasions or weekend fun. The bar offers a daily bottomless brunch, £10 lunch menus, and 2-4-1 cocktails for warm summer nights.

Where: 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU

