11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck down by police van

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a police van in Lancashire. The boy was said to be crossing the street on Owen Road, Lancaster around 8.30pm when he was hit by officers responding to an emergency call, Lancashire Police confirmed.

The road has been shut and is expected to stay closed for a while. The boy was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where he remains in critical condition.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said an investigation is underway and it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). They said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones at this time.”

A spokesperson for the IOPC said it was made aware of the collision shortly after it occurred and that information is still being gathered. “We understand that a marked police van, with its lights and sirens on, was in a collision with an 11-year-old boy,” they said.

“He has been taken to hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family. Our investigation is at an early stage.”