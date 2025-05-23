291 Coworking Spaces Across Scotland: Over Half Concentrated in Glasgow, Edinburgh & Aberdeen

The latest State of the Coworking Industry Report for Q1 2025 has just been released by CoworkingCafe, offering a detailed snapshot of the flexible office market across the UK and Ireland. Based on proprietary data as of April 1st, 2025, the report explores workspace inventory at national and local levels — including a breakdown of leading coworking markets — alongside median subscription prices and top coworking operators.

Scotland Highlights – Q1 2025

Inventory: Scotland is home to 291 coworking spaces, with over 50% concentrated in three top-ranked cities: Glasgow (#3), Edinburgh (#5), and Aberdeen (#12).

National Median Subscription Prices:

Distribution of Coworking Spaces across the UK and Ireland in Q1 2025

Dedicated desks: £220/month

Open workspaces: £140/month

Virtual offices: £50/month

Meeting rooms: £21/hour

Top Scottish Operators: Scotland’s coworking market is led by Wasps (16 locations), Regus (12), and Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks (11).

Glasgow Highlights – Q1 2025

Inventory: Glasgow holds the third spot in the UK and is the leading Scottish coworking market, with 67 flex workspaces.

Median Subscription Prices:

Dedicated desks: £235/month (above the Scottish median of £220/month)

Open workspaces: £125/month (the most affordable in the UK, at a tie with Liverpool)

Virtual offices: £50/month (matching the UK and the Scotland medians).

Meeting rooms: £19/hour (the lowest median price in the UK for this type of services, similar to Belfast’s)

Edinburgh Highlights – Q1 2025

Inventory: Edinburgh ranks fifth in the UK and second in Scotland for coworking spaces with 58 locations as of Q1 2025.

Median Subscription Prices:

Dedicated desks: £235/month (above the Scottish median of £220/month)

Open workspaces: £175/month (matches the UK median, but is above the median price in Scotland)

Virtual offices: £63/month (more expensive compared to both the UK and the Scottish median)

Meeting rooms: £35/hour (above the Scottish and the UK medians)

Aberdeen Highlights – Q1 2025

Inventory: Aberdeen secures 12th place in the UK and 3rd in Scotland by number of coworking spaces, hosting 26 locations, at a tie with Oxford.

Median Subscription Prices:

Open workspaces: £165/month (above the Scottish median)

Virtual offices: £95/month — second highest in the UK

Meeting rooms: £31/hour (above the median price in Scotland of £21/hour)

UK Highlights

UK & Ireland’s combined inventory reached 4,090 spacesin Q1 2025. The UK coworking market hosts 3,829 spaces in Q1 2025, with 3,335 in England, 291 in Scotland, 119 in Wales, and 84 in Northern Ireland. Greater London leads with 1,145 locations, followed by Manchester (93), Glasgow (67), and Birmingham (63).

You can read the full report here: https://www.coworkingcafe.com/blog/uk-ireland-coworking-report/.