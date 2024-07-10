40% of Scots binning bling for being 'unfashionable'
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was also discovered that diamonds are a boy's best friend too, as UK men are outspending women when it comes to personal jewellery
Analysis of trends from British jewellery brand Clogau found 14% of men spend up to £3,000 per year on rings, watches, pendants and more, compared to just 10% of women that spend the same.
A further 16% of men admit to parting with between £500 and £1000 per year on jewellery, compared to just 14% of women in the same spending bracket.
In fact, women are most likely to spend no more than £50 per year on jewellery (32%) compared to men, who are most likely to invest between £100-£500.
Clogau Managing Director Ben Roberts said: “There’s never been a shortage of male style icons. However, in recent years the amount of male actors, singers and influencers with a love of stylish jewellery has gone through the roof.
“Traditionally, watches are the most popular purchase for men, but we've seen a huge increase in purchases of simple and elegant chains, rings and bracelets for men.
“The Tree of Life® Insignia Silver Curb Chain Necklace features a chunky, sterling silver curb chain and the signature leaf motif detailed in warm 9ct rose gold on the clasp and is perfect for summer.
“When it comes to bracelets, the Tree of Life® Insignia Silver Curb Chain Bracelet is understated, timeless and has proved to be a huge seller since it was introduced.”
When it comes to jewellery inspiration, British men are looking to classic style icons rather than more current stars.
Despite Harry Styles recently being crowned “the new Elvis” by pop superstar Shania Twain, it’s actor Brad Pitt that UK men have voted as the celeb with the best taste in jewellery.
Top five male celebrities with the best taste in jewellery as voted for by UK men: Brad Pitt (27%) Harry Styles (12%) Bad Bunny (11%) Paul Mescal (11%) David Beckham (8%)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.