If you’re looking for an unusual Airbnb to stay in this summer, here’s 9 of the UK’s quirkiest

If you’re looking for somewhere unusual to stay this summer then Airbnb could be the answer to all of your questions. Whether you want to stay on a boat, in a castle or even a UFO-style flying saucer then you are spoilt for choice on the home rental website.

We have rounded up some of the most unusual properties you can stay in this summer. And they are dotted across the country from the depths of Cornwall through to the hills of the Yorkshire Dales so you won’t be too far from one of these quirky rentals wherever you fancy a staycation.

Airbnb allows people to list their homes and rentals to be hired out by people who fancy a break or for a longer duration. Prices vary depending on the owner of the property.

1 . Where: Redberth, South Pembrokeshire This spaceship-style accommodation is located near the sandy beaches of South Pembrokeshire. The UFO, which is a one-of-a-kind sleeps four people. The spaceship consists of a double bed and two single beds, which can be used as sofas. There is a dining area, wardrobe, and basic facilities including a kettle and microwave. There’s also a gas hob and other cooking facilities on site but not in the craft. There is a monitor for gaming classic 80’s games like space invaders and Defender. The hatch is remote-controlled, There is also an escape hatch in case of emergency. At the time of writing, prices cost £179 per night. UFO ‘Futuro styled Flying Saucer Photo: Airbnb

2 . Where: Woodbridge, United Kingdom The Cow Shed is a mix between camping, glamping and a caravan. Situated on a clean and quiet farm park, the Cow Shed provides a great place to escape. The accommodation has a ground floor double bedroom with a three-quarter bed above. Able to sleep four people, the Cow Shed provides a base in the Suffolk countryside with the benefit of included access to the farm park. Cow Shed Photo: Airbnb

3 . Where: Cheshire East, England, United Kingdom If you’re looking for magical adventure and would like to step out of reality and rest a while then look no further! The Hobbit-esque Snug is a quirky and unique experience, something a little different with its cosy wooden structure which smells of pine and has Hobbit-like around windows and doors. It is situated completely on its private grounds, and at night time you can hear owls hooting, and foxes barking and see the bats flitting about catching their dinner. The snug has 2 rooms, 1 lounge area which has a small and very comfortable recliner sofa and 1 bedroom which has a small double bed - the bedroom is separated by a round hole which you climb through and has curtains for privacy. Magical Hobbit Retreat Photo: Airbnb

4 . Where: Bush, Bude, United Kingdom Stay in your own cosy shepherd’s hut overlooking rolling green fields. Heated throughout, this cabin is perfect at any time of year. You’ll find a sofa in front of the wood burner, Wifi, TV & DVD player, radiators, a king bed, a well-equipped kitchen & shower room & a bubbling hot tub warm & ready for your arrival. Just a few minutes from the town of Bude and its beaches, pubs, and the South West coast path, this rural cabin with its sea view from the garden, remains secluded in. a quiet corner of the meadow, with all amenities and footpaths close by. Shepherd’s hut Photo: Airbnb