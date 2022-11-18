Aldi customers can now order this year’s Christmas groceries via its Click & Collect service ready for the Christmas period. Shoppers can order from a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 20 to 23 ready for the big day.
Shoppers can get everything they need for their festive feast – including a range of Aldi’s fresh British meats, irresistible side dishes and mouth-watering desserts, such as its Specially Selected Roly Poly Free Range Turkey, Smoked Maple and Bourbon flavour ham and Goose Fat Roast Potatoes, as well as its award-winning Plant Menu No Turkey Crown and Specially Selected 24-month matured Christmas Pudding.
Customers can also stock up on Aldi’s range of Christmas treats – such as its Specially Selected Mince Pies, Luxury Florentines and Yule Log – ensuring the whole family is catered for this festive period.
Most Popular
More than 200 stores across the UK offer Aldi’s Click & Collect service, where customers can have their shopping brought to their cars and loaded into their boots by Aldi colleagues at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park.
How to use Aldi Christmas Click + Collect service
Advertisement
1. Select a Christmas collection slot
You can now book a collection slot between December 20 and 23. Simply click on the Book Slot button at the top of the Aldi website.
2. Add products to your order
Browse the Aldi Christmas product range and add all the items you need for the big day.
3. Make changes to Food to Order
You have until 11:50 pm on December 15 to add more items or change the quantity of Food to Order. After this point, you will only be able to remove or reduce the quantities of these products on your order.
Advertisement
4. Make any other changes
You can amend the quantity or add new products that aren’t in the Aldi Food to Order range up until 11:50 pm on the night before the collection day. All that’s left is to collect your order at your chosen store.
Full list of Aldi stores offering Click + Collect
Tower Road
Mansfield
Newark
Advertisement
Taunton
Newton Abbot
Oldbury
Saffron Walden
Oxford
Stroud
Advertisement
High Wycombe
Honiton
Belper
Erdington, Birmingham
Garstang
Preston
Advertisement
Leighton Buzzard
Cowes,IOW
Reading 3
Weymouth
Chippenham
Gillingham
Advertisement
Winklebury Way, Basingstoke
Droitwich
Clacton
Whitburn
Montrose
Ruthin
Advertisement
Holyhead
Croydon
Dymchurch Road
Heanor
Nottingham Road
Loughborough
Advertisement
Spalding
Ashbourne
Stamford
Water Lane, York
Consett
Caerphilly
Advertisement
Huntingdon
Bideford
Gloucester
Ashford
Nuneaton
Corby
Advertisement
Stratford
South Street
Exeter Pinhoe
Newport Risca
Wokingham
Drayton Road, Norwich
Advertisement
Chelmsford 2
Brecon
Gloster Road
Newmarket
Yiewsley
Muller Road
Advertisement
Bodmin
Parc Tawe
Bristol Bedminster
Hereford
Bedford 2
Fairhill
Advertisement
Kingswinford
Crawley
Weddington Road, Nuneaton
Merthyr Tydfil
Henbury
Thorne
Advertisement
Camborne
Newport Spytty Road
Portishead
Wrexham
Melksham
Swindon, Latham Road
Advertisement
Shepton Mallet
Amesbury
Milton Keynes Westcroft
Chipping Norton
Hobley Drive
Swindon,RodbourneRoad
Advertisement
Coped Hall Business Park
Whitstable
Park Street
Bretton
Leeming Lane South
Wisbech
Advertisement
Melton Mowbray
Grantham, Trent Road
Daybrook
Bridgnorth
Port Talbot
Plymouth Southway
Advertisement
Culverhouse Cross
Borehamwood Retail Park
Dunstable
Highbridge
South Ruislip
Benfleet
Advertisement
Ipswich
Haverhill
Airport Retail Park, Coventry
Bedworth
Broughton Astley
Cardigan
Advertisement
Romford 2
Witham
Chatteris
Carmarthen
Crosshands
Cwmbran
Advertisement
Lichfield
Bristol Longwell Green
Paignton
St Neots
Colchester
Dereham
Advertisement
Llansamlet
Blackwood
Pembroke Dock
Kettering
Salisbury
Eastbourne
Advertisement
Chellaston
Chertsey
Sheldon
Central Park, Rugby
Redditch
Leamington
Advertisement
Silverwoods Way
Lye
Bromsgrove
Coleshill
Mercury Drive, Wolverhampton
Halesowen
Advertisement
Kingstanding
Burntwood
Irthlingborough
St Austell
Bridgend
Topsham
Advertisement
Banbury
Evesham 2
Buckingham
Aylesbury 2
Faringdon
Bletchley
Advertisement
Redruth
Haverfordwest
Towcester Road Northampton
Towcester
Glastonbury
Welwyn Garden City
Advertisement
Ledbury
Moreton in Marsh
Reading
Wadebridge
Lewes
Aylesford
Advertisement
Worcester
Fareham
Chatham
Havant
Durham Way
Allendale Road
Advertisement
Southend
Newmarket Road
Snedshill
Hemel Hempstead
Norton
Coalville
Advertisement
Lincoln Wragby Road
Newport
Porth
Claycross
Skegness
Maskew Avenue
Advertisement
Caerphilly Rd
Sleaford
Coventry
Priory Road
Glascote Road, Tamworth
Coppice Farm Way
Advertisement
Gillingham 2
Holliers Walk Hinckley
Rustington
Maidstone 2
Tonbridge
Brighton
Advertisement
Sevenoaks
Portsmouth 2
Homer Road
St. Leonards
Northampton
Cheltenham
Advertisement
Great Lodge Retail Park Tunbridge Wells
Trentham
Tunstall
Burton-upon-Trent
Ilkeston
Ashby
Advertisement
Derby
Crayford
Chichester
Kidbrooke Park Road
Meir
Didcot
Advertisement
Queensville
Braunstone