German supermarket Aldi has reported its best ever Christmas, with the return of Kevin the Carrot helping to bring half a million new shoppers through the doors.

The growth during December helped to cement Aldi’s position as the UK’s fastest growing supermarket in 2021.

Aldi, which has over a dozen stores in Glasgow and the surrounding area, saw sales in December rise 0.4 per cent compared to the previous year, when grocery spending was higher than usual due to the national lockdown and temporary closure of bars and restaurants.

Aldi was the only major supermarket to grow sales in December according to Kantar, and its sales were also up 8.1 per cent on 2019.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK, said: “Kevin the Carrot reminded Britain last year that you do not need to be extravagant to be kind, just as you do not need to spend a lot to indulge your family with a little luxury at Christmas.

“As the UK’s fastest growing supermarket in 2021, our premium Specially Selected range notched up its highest ever sales.

“We saw strong demand for our award-winning beers, wines and spirits. Stand out popular products included our Specially Selected Exquisite Chesham Bronze Turkey as well as our English Sparkling Wine.

“As we look ahead, the top priority for most families this year will be managing their household budgets in the face of rising living costs.

“As the cheapest supermarket in Britain, Aldi will always offer the lowest prices for groceries, no matter what, and continue to support our British farmers and producers.”

During the run up to Christmas, Aldi sold more than 43 million mince pies, 21 million British pigs-in-blankets and 118 million Brussels sprouts.

Its shoppers also bought more than 5.5 million bottles of champagne, sparkling wine and prosecco for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Aldi’s Christmas ad was deemed the year’s most effective by Kantar’s annual consumer survey.

The advert, which saw Kevin the Carrot join forces with Marcus Radishford – voiced by Marcus Rashford MBE – highlighted Aldi’s support for the footballer’s campaign against child food poverty.

And the supermarket’s Christmas Food campaign also continued to grow, as it donated 1. million meals this Christmas to local charities, food banks and community groups through its partnership with Neighbourly.

Behind the scenes, Aldi colleagues worked tirelessly in the run up to Christmas to ensure customers could get the products they were after at a price they could afford, every time they came to store.

Last year, Aldi announced plans to create 2,000 jobs in 2022 and invest a record £1.3 billion over two years, opening 100 new stores as well as distribution centres, and refreshing existing stores as it continues to grow its share of the UK grocery market.