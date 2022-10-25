‘Misogynist’ influencer Andrew Tate has revealed he has converted to Islam but many muslims say it does not excuse past behaviour.

Highly controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who was banned from all social media platforms earlier this year for misogynist remarks, has converted to Islam. Born in Chicago and grew up in Luton, the former kickboxer previously described Islam as ‘the last true religion in the world’ and he has now confirmed that he is Muslim himself after a video of him praying in a mosque went viral.

Tate, a self-proclaimed ‘success coach’, made the announcement on one of his remaining social media accounts called Gettr . He said: “This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. So be patient, indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH Quran 30:60”.

Despite being deplatformed, Tate’s views can still be found across social media, including through an unverified Twitter account . He also previously managed to land a recent TV interview with Piers Morgan on his show ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ where he spoke about his remarks that landed him controversy.

Tate was recently sighted in Dubai with Tam Khan, a former MMA fighter. Khan appeared to be teaching Tate about prayer, one of Islam’s five pillars, in a video that went viral on Facebook and Twitter. In the video , which is said to have taken place in a mosque, he appeared to confirm that Tate had taken the shahada - the oath required to embrace Islam.

He said: “Regarding his shahada, we agreed it shouldn’t be shown on a podcast or anything because people will claim it’s for clout or fake following. Nobody is perfect, but Alhamdulliah (praise be to Allah) the guy has a good heart and pure intentions.”

Tate rose to popularity after his professional career as a kickboxer flourished, but it is his role as an internet personality that has made him as well-known and popular as he is today. Tate went on to become a prominent social media influencer who often spouts misogynistic, sexist, prejudiced, and overall damaging opinions to millions of followers after being kicked out of Big Brother in 2016 for abusing a woman, according to the BBC .

‘Publicity stunt’

He has been widely called a misogynist for his derogatory remarks about women which has seen him banned from most major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitch. Before his ban, Tate’s video had racked up millions of views online.

But his conversion to Islam does not sit well with many Muslims who said that it is merely a ‘publicity stunt’ and that Tate is not a role model for the religion. One said: “As Muslim men, the Prophet provided us a blueprint for what our masculinaty should entail; examplifying the importance of the tenants of divine mercy in your personhood and how to be upright, responsible, confident and tender; why do you need Andrew Tate to tell you what to be?

Another said: “If Andrew Tate changes his ways, good for him, but it doesn’t excuse him of the charges against him. Yes converts are forgiven, FOR THEIR SINS, not crimes, not until the people they’ve hurt have forgiven them.

“Please stop trying to glorify a sex offender misogynist who fetishises Muslim women. He’s no hero. Take him for what he is, a misogynistic prick with rape and sex trafficking allegations against him.” One wrote: “Andrew Tate posted one video of him praying and you start siding with him? Watch it be a publicity stunt just to gain sympathy from the Muslims.”