Arielle Free: BBC Radio 1 host taken off air after clashing over DJ’s choice of music - when will she return

BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free has been suspended after criticising her colleague’s choice of music on air.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:30 BST

BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free has been taken off air after disapproving her colleague’s choice of music during a live show. Free made a brief appearance at Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems Ibiza show on Sunday (July 30) but was cut off for saying she didn’t like a song he was playing.

But as soon as she was introduced, she told Hedges that she didn’t like the song that was being played in the playground, which was ‘My Barn, My Rules’ by Stream MCR-T and horsegiirL.

She said: “Can I be honest with you Charlie? I expected better of you. I don’t like this song…I hate it.” As she began to further criticise the song’s lyrics, Hedges turned her mic down, resulting in her being on air for less than a minute.

    Hedges said in response: “Sorry, I’m taking your mic down. It’s my show, Arielle, have some respect, please.”

    BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free has been suspended after criticising her colleague’s choice of music on air. (Getty Images)BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free has been suspended after criticising her colleague’s choice of music on air. (Getty Images)
    BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free has been suspended after criticising her colleague’s choice of music on air. (Getty Images)

    According to NationalWorld’s sister title, PeopleWorld, this has now led to the 36-year-old Scottish DJ being suspended by the broadcaster. BBC in a statement, however, assured fans that she would return to Radio 1 next week for her early morning breakfast show.

    Their statement also said: “Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously.”

    The lyrics to My Barn, My Rules

    Welcome to the farm

    Did you know?

    They are more than than 350 breeds of horses in the world

    And I am one of them

    Old Billy was the oldest recorded horse

    Who lived to the ripe old age of 62

    This one is for you Old Billy

    Yay!

    Long mane, big hoof, shiny coat, what’s new?

    Small ears, so cute

    Nice tail, good mood

    Good mood (x2)

    Long mane, big hoof, shiny coat, what’s new?

    Small ears, so cute

    Nice tail, good mood

    Good mood (x2)

    I walk, I trot, I lope, I gallop (x 4)

