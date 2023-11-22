An Asda van was caught on dashcam colliding with a veteran's car in a moment of apparent road rage

A veteran living with PTSD says he's suffered sleepless nights after a road rage spat with an Asda delivery driver - which left his car written off.

Erich Modrowics, 65, was driving on the A47 in Leicester on October 21 when the incident unfolded. He was hit by the Asda vehicle after "it all kicked off" when the road merged from two lanes into one.

The supermarket chain admitted liability in a letter to Erich, from Hinkley, Leicestershire. But the former trooper, who served in the Queen's Own Hussars until 1979, says the ordeal has caused him anguish.

Erich said: "I suffer from PTSD and all this has really affected me. I have relived the moment several times. I am a victim here. I have had sleepless nights too. I just don't know what to do. My car has been written off and collected. I have been without a car since October 23."

Dashcam video shows Erich overtaking the Asda van in the outside lane. The footage then carries on and shows the branded vehicle trying to pass Erich - on the wrong side of the road. The two cars then visibly collide, and both end up on the pavement.

Erich said "He started flashing his lights at me and beeping his horn [after the overtake]. The further down the road we got he started swerving. He had the opportunity to overtake me but he swerved into my lane, didn't overtake and went into the side of me. Luckily, my car was driveable so I made it back home."

Erich's 2017 Peugeot 207 has since been written off - and he has been without a vehicle ever since, he claims.

Erich Modrowics' damaged Peugeot 207

He and the delivery driver exchanged details at the scene. And Erich received a letter on October 23 from a legal firm representing Asda, who admitted liability. Erich said: "I got in touch with my insurance and a couple of days later I got a letter. I haven't got a sorry from Asda - they owe me a new car."