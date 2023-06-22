Asda’s £3 sunscreen has been found to be among the best on the market, Which? says.

Asda has one of the best sunscreens on the market, according to the latest Which? study . The giant retailer’s own-brand lotion, which costs only £3, is one of the best performers, surpassing other big beauty brands.

Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 has all the UVA and UVB sun protection claimed and is great value at £3 for 200ml, said Which?. The test has found that it is absorbed easily without being greasy or sticky and does not leave white marks on skin.

In total, Which? tested 19 popular sun creams, with premium brand Avon failing the tests and was labelled a ‘Don’t Buy’ by Which?. It said Avon’s refreshing 3-in-1 Face and Body Sun Lotion SPF30 (£5.75) “did not come close” to hitting its claimed SPF30 in tests and failed the SPF tests twice.

Several of Asda’s products also passed sun protection tests. Among slightly more expensive spray products, Which? testers found Asda’s Protect Refreshing Clear Sun Spray (£4) was easy to apply, not tacky to touch and did not leave any visible residue after application in addition to meeting the required SPF and UVA protection.

Asda also outshone premium product Ultrasun Family SPF30 £22, as although both are highly effective against UV, Ultrasun wasn’t as easily absorbed and left more of a visible residue, said Which?

Boots also fared well in the testing and earned a Which? Great Value badge for its low price. Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion, SPF30 (£4) delivered all the sun protection required of an SPF30 product.

It said it “comfortably met the standard needed in SPF testing when filtering UVB rays and when defending skin against penetrating UVA”. Application scores were good across the board and it also costs 50p less than the spray version.

For the SPF50+ kids’ sunscreens category, Asda’s Kids Sun Lotion Spray, (£3.60) also came top of the rankings, another great value option is Boots Soltan Kids Protect & Moisturise Lotion that costs £4.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, said: “It is great to see cheaper sunscreen options available on the high street and in supermarkets at a time where consumers need affordable options. However, it’s a concern to find a big brand product on the market that has failed our testing and did not offer the level of protection claimed on the packaging.

“Our advice is to stick to a tried and tested suncream. Do not be fooled into thinking that paying a higher price will definitely mean a better or safer product as our testing proved a supermarket own brand product can do the job well.

“We’ve found plenty of highly effective, cheap sunscreens available on the high street, so there’s no need to splash out to keep you and your loved ones safe in the sun.”

SPF30 Passes, according to Which?