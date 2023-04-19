Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
6 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
20 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Bargain flat on Scottish coast listed for £20,000 and it’s right beside a beach

A bargain flat near the beach has appeared on the market for just £20,000

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST

A coastal flat has appeared on the market and it’s one of the cheapest we’ve seen. The bargain buy is up for sale with bids expected to start at £20,000 and is only a stone’s throw away from a beach.

The two-bed flat in Girvan, Ayrshire, is in good condition and is selling for a third of the value. A spokesman for Auction House Scotland said: "It’s also priced at a 33 per cent discount to Home Report value, offering a buyer the chance to snap up a bargain at auction, which could make for a great seaside holiday home or holiday let.”

The second storey flat in the Ailsa Buildings at Kirkwood Place, Girvan, is a few minutes’ walk from the local beach, town centre and harbour and is tipped to make a great holiday home or Airbnb.

Most Popular
    A coastal flat has appeared on the market and it’s one of the cheapest we’ve seenA coastal flat has appeared on the market and it’s one of the cheapest we’ve seen
    A coastal flat has appeared on the market and it’s one of the cheapest we’ve seen

    The flat features an open plan kitchen and lounge, two bedrooms, and a shower room. For anyone interested in purchasing the budget property, it will be open to bids at Auction House Scotland’s auction on May 18 at the Radisson RED hotel, Glasgow.

    Related topics:SaleBidsSpokesmanAirbnb