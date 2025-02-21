Best places to watch Parker v Bakole in Glasgow

By Site Contributor
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 11:44 BST

The heavyweight showdown between Joseph Parker and Martin Bakole is set to be an even more intriguing clash for the WBO interim heavyweight title following Daniel Dubois pulling out due to illness.

But that’s not all! Boxing fans are in for a huge night of fights, including the much-anticipated all-British clash between Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith for the WBO interim light heavyweight title , as well as the blockbuster rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring titles.

There’s only one place to experience every punch, dodge, and knockout in true fight night style – the pub.

On February 22, MiXR venues across the country will transform into the ultimate boxing arenas, offering giant HD screens, an electric crowd atmosphere, great deals on food and drinks, and unbeatable matchday energy. Whether you’re backing British knockout artist Buatsi, the experienced Smith, or awaiting the Bivol-Beterbiev showdown, you won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed night.

Walkabout GlasgowWalkabout Glasgow
Walkabout Glasgow

At MiXR pubs, fans get a front-row experience without the hassle of pay-per-view fees or a crowded living room. With an electric atmosphere and premium viewing experience, you’ll feel every adrenaline-pumping moment like never before.

Boxing fanatics looking for the best venues to watch the fight should check out the Glasgow MiXR venues listed below:

  • Ark Glasgow
  • Walkabout Glasgow
  • The Merchant Glasgow
