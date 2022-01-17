Brew Monday: What is it, how did it start and how can I get involved in the event?

Brew Monday is the campaign started by support group ‘Samaritans’ to counter ‘Blue Monday’, which falls on the third Monday of January and is often referred to as ‘the most difficult day of the year’

In an effort to dispel the ‘myth of January being blue’, the Samaritans started ‘Brew Monday’ to encourage people to reach out to family and friends over the classic staple of a nice cup of tea.

The event can also be used to raise money for Samaritans and support the work they do.

Would you want to host a Brew Monday event?

For those wanting to host their own event, Samaritans say that this can be done today, or any other day that you fancy a catch up with loved ones.

You can host your own Brew Monday event, virtually or in person, however you want.

You could organise a tea party and raise money for Samaritans, host an online Brew Monday at work, or even do something as simple as picking up the phone and checking in with someone you care about.

And don’t forget, if you use your get-together to raise money for Samaritans, you’ll help give people having a tough time somewhere to turn when they need to talk.

Just £5 can help the charity answer a call for help.

If you need help with your Brew Monday fundraising event, get in touch at community&[email protected]

Are you planning a virtual Brew Monday event?

If you are looking to put together an online brew meet up, Samaritans offer some tips to make it a success.

These are:

Group audio/video calling is available on Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp (up to 4 people on a call) and Facebook messenger.

A phone call or conference call can work just as well for connecting with people, especially for those not comfortable on camera

How can I pay in the money I raise?

To pay by cheque, make it payable to Samaritans to: Samaritans, The Upper Mill, Kingston Road, Ewell KT17 2AF and include your name and address details so we can thank you.

To pay in by BACS, contact the Samaritans directly at community&[email protected] and they will provide you with their bank details.

You’ll be given a unique reference, so the charity can track your donation.