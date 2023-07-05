A British man has died in Portugal in a tragic paragliding accident as locals saw him crash into the ground.

Emergency services including firefighters launched a search after an emergency call from a local saying a paraglider had crashed to the ground near a beauty spot north of Lisbon. The victim is said to have already gone into cardiac arrest when he was discovered in an area “of difficult access.”

After being found, emergency services attempted to assist the man, but he sadly died at the scene. The man, who is currently unnamed, suffered his accident in an area known as Vale Bom in the municipality of Cadaval.

The area is near to the Montejunto Mountains, an hour north of Lisbon, and is described as a ‘nature lover’s paradise speckled with windmills and sleepy villages’ and is also a well-known wine region. The incident occurred just before 9pm on Tuesday (July 4).

