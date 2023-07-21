Register
Cadbury Creme Eggs thief who stole chocolate worth more than £30,000 is jailed for 18 months

A man who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs worth more than £30,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

By Sam Johnson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

Joby Pool, 32, broke into an industrial unit in Telford using a metal grinder, in February this year. He then drove off in a stolen lorry, with a trailer full of chocolate products worth more than £30,000. The stolen chocolate was then driven onto the northbound M42, where Pool surrendered by walking towards police “with his hands up”

He was later charged with criminal damage and two counts of theft. At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, Pool, of Tingley, near Leeds, was jailed by Judge Anthony Lowe for a total of 18 months.

Half of the sentence is to be spent in prison and the other half on licence, with his six months in custody counting towards his time behind bars. Judge Lowe added one month to be served concurrently for the criminal damage offence, and added six points to Pool’s driving licence for driving without insurance.

    The court was told Pool had used a tractor unit that had been stolen in Yorkshire in October to tow away the trailer from an industrial unit belonging to SW Group Logistics in Stafford Park, Telford. The judge said he was not convinced Pool was the only person involved in the planning of the theft and there was a "significant degree" of preparation.

    He said: "There was the taking of a tractor unit that was driven from Castleford down here to carry out the theft. There must have been inside information or a recce to identify the trailer and if it was worth taking," he said.

    "An angle grinder was taken and false plates were obtained to put on the trailer. I am pretty sure others would have been involved in this enterprise."

    Two days after the theft, West Mercia Police posted on Twitter detailing how they "helped save Easter" by arresting Pool. The post said: "West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Creme Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford," the force posted.

    A man from Tingley who used a stolen lorry cab to steal almost 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs has been jailed.

    "The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000. Along with the Creme Eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen. Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft."

