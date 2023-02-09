Cadbury has hidden 280 rare Creme Eggs across the country - and the lucky finders will be in for the chance to win up to £10,000

Cadbury has launched a nationwide egg hunt as 280 rare half-milk, half-white chocolate Creme Eggs have been hidden in stores around the country. Anyone who manages to get their hands on the elusive Cadbury Creme Eggs will be in for a chance to win £10,000 - as long as they don’t eat it.

This year, Cadbury has enlisted the help of UK hypnotist to the stars, Paul McKenna, who has devised a hypnotic videousing his world-famous techniques to ensure the lucky winners do not eat the irresistible creamy goo as soon as they unwrap but submit the winner egg first for cash.

When ripping the wrapper off a Cadbury Creme Egg, not eating it is the last thing that’ll cross your mind. So, to ensure potential winners can resist the urge to consume this irresistible egg, Cadbury has enlisted the help of a hypnotist to the stars, Paul McKenna, who has devised a hypnotic video to ensure that the lucky (but still hungry) winners, can successfully resist the goo and walk away with the cash.

Lyndsey Homer, Brand Manager – Shell Eggs & Cadbury Creme Egg, says: “After seeing how egg-cited the nation was last year when we launched the How Do You Not Eat Yours range of temptation-resisting clothing and accessories, joining forces with Paul McKenna was the next logical step in stopping the nation eating their winning eggs. We know just how irresistible Cadbury Creme Eggs are, so with the help of Paul, we want to provide Brits with the psychological barriers to not eating their irresistible eggs.”

Hypnotist, presenter and author, Paul McKenna adds: “When Cadbury approached me with this cracking idea, I couldn’t say no. For this campaign, I’ve used all my skills that I’ve honed over the last few decades and designed a unique type of hypnosis, with the specific objective of stopping people from eating the winning half-half Cadbury Creme Egg.”

