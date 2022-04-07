Celebrate Easter with excellent sundaes at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

By Christine Emelone
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 1:50 pm

Spoons at the ready as renowned grill-house, Beefeater, and family-favourite, Brewers Fayre, sweeten up your Easter with the arrival of a limited-edition Cadbury® Creme Egg Sundae plus a serving of great-value menus, signature Sunday roasts and a whole host of activities for the little ones.

Available until Monday 17th April, the Cadbury® Creme Egg Sundae features a generous helping of creamy vanilla dairy ice cream layered with gooey creme egg pieces.

There are also lashings of caramel and chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream, all for only £6.99 (£5.29 at Brewers Fayre).

From sundaes to Sunday roasts, meet with loved ones and let Beefeater and Brewers Fayre take care of the rest. As no Easter is complete without a roast, enjoy great value without compromising on quality with generous roasts from just £8.99 at Brewers Fayre and from £10.99 at Beefeater.

Choose from a selection of succulent meats, all freshly prepared using quality British cuts and hand-carved in-house. All roasts come with seasonal vegetables, alongside bottomless crispy roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and heaps of velvety red wine gravy, with plant-based options also available, so no-one misses out.

Plus, with half term approaching, keep little ones entertained with a selection of play activities across Brewers Fayre, from soft play areas to arts, crafts, films and more at select sites.

Get Easter off to a cracking start and book your table with the family at your nearest site on www.beefeater.co.uk or www.brewersfayre.co.ukGoo on, treat yourself!

