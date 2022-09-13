The statement has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

Holiday village company Center Parcs has today announced that all five of its UK sites will be closed for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The statement, released on the company’s official Twitter page, says that all of the UK villages will be closed at 10am on Monday, 19 September “as a mark of respect” and to allow as many of their colleagues as possible to be part “of this historic moment.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision affects the five UK parks, which are Elveden Forest, Woburn Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Sherwood Forest.

Most Popular

Center Parcs said: “Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19 September at 10am as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

“Guests who were due to arrive on Monday 19 September should not travel, we will reopen on Tuesday 20 September to welcome guests. All impacted guests will receive an email from us today.

“We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.”

Guests who arrive on Friday, 16 September will not be able to stay and watch the funeral and people who have booked activities on 19 September can get a refund by visiting the Center Parcs website .

Some guests have reacted angrily to the news on social media, with one writing: “We are at the park now, and are staying for two weeks.

“What do you propose we do on Monday as we have nowhere to go, and it’s too far for us to drive home, and then drive back the next day?.”

Another Twitter user said: “Pretty disgusted at this. Had my week booked since Jan and you’re now telling us less than a week before?