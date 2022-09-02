The return of Bake Off has been announced

Channel 4 The Great British Bake Off 2022: full line up of bakers announced and how to watch

It’s ovens at the ready once again as The Great British Bake Off series 13 returns to our screens.

The hugely popular competitive baking show will see 12 hopeful bakers aiming to impress the judges.

The whole dozen will be hoping to avoid any soggy bottoms in this year’s competition.

Here’s what you need to know about the new batch of bakers, and when you can start watching the new series.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 full line up of bakers

The full list of those hoping to bake their way to glory has been released by Channel 4, and these are listed below along with their profession and where they come from.

Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London - Raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Abdul is the middle of three children – and the one who got into trouble for pulling apart the electronic devices around the house.

Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset - Born and bred in the West Country, Carole lives on a Dorset hillside with her husband, Michael. Her segment on a local radio show is called ‘Compost Carole’; during which she shares her gardening know-how with listeners.

Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire - The eldest of three children, Dawn lives with her partner Trevor (the self-styled person who tidies up the kitchen after her!) and is mother to three, step-mother to two, and gran/step-gran to four.

James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria - Proud kilt-wearer James grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university. He is a self-proclaimed board game geek and loves horror films from the 70s and 80s.

Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire - Janusz grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago. He is now living on the southeast coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel.

Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex - Surrounded by family and much-loved animals, Kevin is devoted to his nearest and dearest and spends as much time as possible with his wife, Rachel, and his sisters and their partners, laughing, eating and playing board games.

Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester - Originally from Libya, Maisam has lived in the UK since she was nine. She speaks five languages (English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish) aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20.

Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London - Swedish-born Maxy studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture, pausing her final qualifications to raise her two daughters, Tyra and Talia. She has DIY-ed every corner of her flat – from laying the flooring and resurfacing the balcony to painting the walls and hanging her own artwork.

Rebs, 23, Masters student from County Atrim - Rebs spent her childhood in the countryside in Northern Ireland and loves everything to do with Irish culture – she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle.

Sandro, 30, nanny from London - Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, settling then in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too! When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy.

Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London - Malaysian-born Syabira is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now happily settled in London with her boyfriend, Bradley.

Will, 45, former charity director from London - One of three children, Will grew up just outside Bristol, before leaving for university in Liverpool. Now he lives in London with his wife, three children and a cat called Tiggy.

When does Great British Bake Off series 13 air?