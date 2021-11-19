The Christmas adverts are starting to come thick and fast at the moment, so here’s a selection from recent times

We have reached the time of the year when this year’s selection of Christmas adverts are hitting our screens.

What better way to get in the mood for the big day by recollecting on some of the most memorable adverts from recent years.

Sainsbury’s 2014 - Christmas Truce

For the 100th anniversary of the Christmas Truce, Sainsbury’s depicted the momentous occasion and followed the meeting of a British and German soldier in no man’s land on Christmas Day 1914.

The short moment of peace which pierced the brutality of the First World War goes as quickly as it comes, but at the end we see that the two soldiers have slipped gifts into each other’s pockets.

Coca Cola 2020

A daughter gives her dad a letter to Santa Claus before he leaves for work on an offshore wind farm.

In a desperate attempt to get the letter to Santa before Christmas, the dad goes on an epic journey to the north pole.

Just as he thinks he’s too late, a Coca Cola delivery lorry turns up outside Santa’s home and gives the dad a lift back to his house.

Upon arriving the driver hands the dad his daughter’s letter, which reveals she has asked Santa for only one thing; to have her dad home for Christmas. It is then revealed that the driver is in fact Santa Claus.

This is one to really pull on the heart strings…

‘Come Together’ H&M 2016

Anything directed by Wes Anderson is probably going to be pretty great, and this tale of rail passengers coming together to celebrate Christmas on their service (which the conductor points out to them is delayed by over 11 hours) is warming and reminds us of how we can celebrate the holidays even with perfect strangers.

‘Holidays are coming’ Coca Cola (1995 and 2020)

A true classic of Christmas, the original and iconic song first aired in the 1990s, with a remake being shown in 2020.

The song itself is enough to get excited, but seeing those trucks roll into town certainly puts you in the holiday spirit.

M&S Percy Pig Comes to life 2021

Whilst not being perhaps a classic just yet since it was released earlier this month, this is perhaps a more funny than heartwarming advert which never did anyone any harm.

For the first time, we see Percy Pig come to life.

M&S Paddington 2017

Paddington Bear took centre stage for M&S in 2017 and, after mistaking a robber for Santa Claus, sets off on an adventure across London.

The robber is initially angered by the way Paddington is giving back the presents he has stolen for himself, but warms to the bar towards the end.

Heathrow Bears 2016 and 2017

The effort from Heathrow Airport in 2017 was very sweet, depicting the joy of being reunited with family at the festive period, but through the portrayal of teddy bears.

It followed on from a similar theme the previous year, also involving a couple of bears, and the two make a lovely pairing of adverts

Man on the Moon John Lewis 2015

A young girl spots a lonely old man on the moon through her telescope and tries her best to reach out to him.

When all of her best efforts fail, the ad ends with a present landing on the moon.

The old man opens it to find a telescope in the box, which he uses to see the girl back, encouraging us all to reach out at Christmas time.

M&S 2016 - Love from Mrs Claus

After Santa leaves to deliver presents on Christmas Eve, Mrs Claus receives a letter from a boy who wants to get a special present for his sister.

Not wanting to let him down, Mrs Claus hand delivers the gift, in something far more modern than a sleigh.

Mrs Claus is back before her husband returns, and the little boy, his sister and family are all happy come Christmas morning.

Erste group 2016

From the banking group Erste comes this tale of the struggle of trying to fit in and sometimes being an outsider.