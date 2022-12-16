Iceland has released a bargain Christmas turkey deal for just £9.50 by cutting costs on Bernard Matthew products.

Iceland shoppers can bag themselves a huge bargain this Christmas as the supermarket has announced a staggering half-price deal on Bernard Matthew products. In the new deal, Iceland shoppers can pocket a turkey that feeds up to 10 people for just £9.50 instead of £19.

Iceland says it’s continuing its mission to cut the cost of Christmas for families this year by making turkeys affordable. Serving between six-10 people, Bernard Matthews Turkey Crowns are the ideal showstopper for the Christmas table. Reared on British farms and basted with a special recipe for extra succulence, it’ll make for a delicious, stress-free meal.

However, shoppers will have to be quick as the deal is running for a limited time only. The half-price offer will run from Monday December 19 to Tuesday December 20 in stores and for an additional day online from Sunday December 18 to Tuesday December 20 while stocks last.

