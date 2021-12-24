Christmas Films: 10 festive flicks to watch throughout today

Tis the season... To watch some classic Christmas films

Today is the day to watch all of your favourite Christmas classics, but what do you do when there’s so much choice?

We’ve taken a look at the highest rated Christmas films according to IMDB to help you decide which ones to watch.

10 - Elf (2003)

Buddy the Elf has always been different to his friends and family at the North Pole, and an adventure to New York to find his real family brings about plenty of drama and fun.

9 - Scrooged (1988)

A twist on the Dickens classic, Bill Murray plays a TV executive who is haunted by three spirits.

8 - Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

After a divorced New York mother hires a nice old man to play Santa Claus at Macy’s, she is startled by his claim to be the genuine article. When his sanity is questioned, a lawyer defends him in court by arguing that he’s not mistaken.

7 - A Christmas Story (1983)

Set in the 1940’s, a young boy named Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa that a BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.

6 - Home Alone (1990)

A young boy is left home alone by his parents at Christmas, and must defend his house from criminals; with comedic consequences.

5 - National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

One family’s plan for a special Christmas turns into a disaster with a comical chain of events

4 - Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (1964)

A misfit reindeer and his friends look for a place that will accept them.

3 - Scrooge (1951)

The classic tale of a miserly old man being visited by three spirits of Christmas in the hopes he will change his ways.

2- Die Hard (1988)

An NYPD officer tries to save his wife and several others taken hostage by German terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

1 - It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

