Coronation concert: Olly Murs and Tom Cruise to take part – full information including when & where to watch

The concert will celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla over the bank holiday weekend

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 12:21 BST

The coronation concert will take royal celebrations this weekend into a second day. We’ve got all the details including when Olly Murs will perform. Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Sir Tom Jones will also take part in the event by appearing on a video message.

While King Charles’ coronation falls on Saturday, May 6, the concert won’t take place until the next day. Several celebrities and musical acts are scheduled to take part in the concert, which will mark the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Coronation fans will be looking forward to seeing a one-off performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art – who will come together for the first time ever. The performance will feature Ncuti Gatwa and Mei Mac, as well as the video messages from the above stars.

    While there’s a lot to look forward to, it can be difficult to keep track of when and where you can watch the coronation concert. We’ve put together a rundown of what channels will show the concert, what time it starts and details of the stage design.

    What time does the coronation concert start?

    The coronation concert will take place on Sunday, May 7. It will start at 8pm with Hugh Bonneville hosting.

    Who is performing at the coronation concert?

    As well as the one-off performance from the Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art, the following artists will be performing and appearing.

    • Take That

    • Lionel Richie

    • Katy Perry

    • Tiwa Savage

    • Andrea Bocelli

    • Paloma Faith

    • Lang Lang

    • Nicole Scherzinger

    • Olly Murs

    • Pete Tong

    • Steve Winwood

    • Vula

    • Jerub

    • Sir Bryn Terfel

    • Freya Ridings

    • Alexis Ffrench and winner of The Piano, Lucy

    • Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.

    Coronation concert stage design

    The details of the stage design for the coronation concert have been released. Claire Popplewell, Creative Director for BBC Studios Events Productions said: "We think we’ve come up with a stage which is fitting for an event of such historical and national importance. 

    “It gives us the perfect base to stage a really wonderful celebration and I hope those either lucky enough to attend in person or the viewers watching from home have a great night and enjoy the party. The live audience will play an important role in the show as well. We hope His Majesty likes it. It’s in his back garden!”

    The design embraces the architecture of Windsor Castle and creates a stage that frames the Eastern Façade of the castle. This will help to highlight the parapet wall as one of the main features.

    The overall effect will create multiple levels for the 70-piece orchestra and band, who will stand in the form of an abstract Union Jack. Four catwalks will branch out of the flag from the stage and into the crowd, with the main stage sitting in front of the orchestra with a direct backdrop of the site.

    How can we watch the coronation concert?

    The coronation concert will be broadcasted live through the BBC. You’ll be able to watch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, or listen to it on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

    Who will be presenting on the night for BBC?

    The concert, produced by the BBC, will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville and many other presenters will be there. Kirsty Young, presenter and former Desert Island Discs host, will anchor the BBC's television coverage. 

    Meanwhile, Radio 1's Clara Amfo and KISS Breakfast host Jordan Banjo will chat to performers backstage. Over on Radio 2, Zoe Ball will chat to the stars on Radio 2 before they perform as Dermot O'Leary will engage with the crowd.

