A major change to the Costa Coffee loyalty scheme will come into effect in two weeks - here’s all you need to know

Costa Coffee is changing its loyalty scheme in two weeks time and shoppers will need to spend more money before they’re able to get a free drink. Currently, customers who use the Costa app get one “bean” for every drink they purchase, or two “beans” when you use a reusable cup - once you get eight beans, you qualify for a freebie.

However, from August 1, the amount of “beans” you need to collect will rise to 10, meaning you will need to buy two extra drinks to collect your free drink, or one extra with a reusable cup. Any free drinks you earn before this date will be saved in the “Rewards” section of your app, while any “beans” you’ve also collected will remain in your account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Costa is also set to introduce a new rewards feature called “Treat Drop” with personalised offers every month. An email sent out to customers describes the new feature as follows: “Every single month we’ll be dropping a little surprise, just for you. It could be a special offer or something new landing straight into your Costa Club app - so keep your eyes peeled!”

Most Popular

Costa offers plant-based alternatives