Cumbrian park sees vibrancy in staycation ownership properties

With staycations still in vogue, holiday home ownership properties are selling fast at an independent, family run holiday park in Cumbria. Within a three hour drive time from Edinburgh and Glasgow, Camelot Holiday Park, in Longtown, has homes from just £30,995.

A new phase of holiday home ownership properties has just arrived at Camelot Holiday Park, near Carlisle, in Cumbria.

Situated at The Paddocks, the park’s latest new development, which enjoys one of the most scenic spots on the park, prices for these industry leading new holiday home properties are from just £30,995. Fully furnished and decorated to a very high standard, they are supplied by some of the UK’s top suppliers, such as Willerby, ABI, Pemberton and Carnaby.

Buyers of these luxury holiday homes can buy them now, to start enjoying the family run park straight away, with the Spring, Summer and Autumn season still ahead. Open a full twelve months of the year, this safe and secure gated park offers a convenient location with the Scottish Borders and the Lake District within easy reach for day trips.

The Ambleside Holiday Home

Special sales showcases are on all Spring to showcase the new phase, with those buying before the end of April set to have their site fees paid by the park for the rest of the year.

The park will also tailor a package of assistance to suit buyers and make their holiday home ownership dreams a reality. Incentives include full decking and widescreen TV’s.

“The desire for a staycation property remains strong at the moment,” said park owner, William Stewart. “This new phase at The Paddocks on our park represents a great opportunity to acquire a well specified holiday home within easy reach of two of the most popular and most scenic parts of the UK - the Scottish Borders, and the Lake District. All properties include a block paved driveway and have integrated kitchen appliances. Many other extras are included to make you feel right at home.”

Current models available include a stunning ABI Langdale, with two bedrooms, including master en-suite, and luxury kitchen with fully integrated appliances. This superb holiday homes, priced at £59k, includes full decking.

The Langdale Holiday Home

A two bedroom ABI Ambleside is also available at £69,000. Beautifully finished in a luxury décor, the new ABI Ambleside comprises an airy, open-plan living area, modern kitchen, and two family-friendly bedrooms, including master en-suite. It also has a modern bathroom and plenty of storage space.

Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park include the World Famous Old Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Kielder Water and Forest Park, Carlisle Castle, and, of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

Find out more about the properties currently available at The Paddocks, Camelot Holiday Park. Enjoy a tour of the park, checking out the specification and finishing of these turnkey properties. Camelot Holiday Park can be contacted on 01228 791248.

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk